Warrington-bound Sam Burgess breaks silence as South Sydney Rabbitohs exit confirmed

SAM BURGESS has broken his silence as South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the cult hero’s sacking.

The Sydney Morning Herald yesterday reported that Burgess, and fellow Souths assistant coach John Morris, complained head coach Jason Demetriou about what they feel is preferential treatment to stars Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell.

The Australian publication has reported: “Concerns had been driven privately by members of the club’s coaching staff, with Burgess and Morris aligned in their concerns over how Mitchell and Walker were being managed.”

Now, Burgess’ exit has been confirmed.

Souths chief executive Blake Solly has said: “The South Sydney Rabbitohs thank Sam for his valuable contribution to the Club as assistant coach and join with all Rabbitohs Members and supporters in wishing him every success at Warrington.”

“We also wish him and partner Lucy all the best with the birth of their child in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Burgess has broken his silence on the issue, saying: “I’ve made the decision to step away from South Sydney, given the circumstances.

“My immediate focus is the upcoming birth of our baby and preparing for my new role at Warrington.”

