Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League action is upon us this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Friday night yet again with Salford Red Devils taking on Wakefield Trinity at the early kick-off time at 7.45pm with Tom Grant the man in the middle.

Elsewhere, Jack Smith will take charge of Hull KR’s clash against Leigh Leopards and Aaron Moore will round off the night at The Jungle for Castleford Tigers’ fixture against St Helens.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Chris Kendall will officiate Hull FC’s clash with Warrington Wolves as Liam Moore takes charge of Catalans Dragons’ home clash against the Wigan Warriors.

Marcus Griffiths will then round off the weekend, officiating Leeds Rhinos’ away clash against Huddersfield Giants.

Here is the list of fixtures in full:

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

25th August, KO: 19:45

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: M. Lynn

In Goal 2: A. Belafonte

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

25th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: T. Jones

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: H. Truscott

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

25th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: J. Vella

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

In Goal: S. Ellis

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

26th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: J. Smith

In Goal: N. Horton

In Goal 2: R. Thompson

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

26th August, KO: 19:00

Referee: L. Moore

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: V. Jenkins

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

27th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: T. Grant

In Goal: G. Jones

In Goal 2: A. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt