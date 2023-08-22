Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League action is upon us this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Friday night yet again with Salford Red Devils taking on Wakefield Trinity at the early kick-off time at 7.45pm with Tom Grant the man in the middle.
Elsewhere, Jack Smith will take charge of Hull KR’s clash against Leigh Leopards and Aaron Moore will round off the night at The Jungle for Castleford Tigers’ fixture against St Helens.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Chris Kendall will officiate Hull FC’s clash with Warrington Wolves as Liam Moore takes charge of Catalans Dragons’ home clash against the Wigan Warriors.
Marcus Griffiths will then round off the weekend, officiating Leeds Rhinos’ away clash against Huddersfield Giants.
Here is the list of fixtures in full:
Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity
25th August, KO: 19:45
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: M. Lynn
In Goal 2: A. Belafonte
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Hull KR v Leigh Leopards
25th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: T. Jones
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: H. Truscott
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Castleford Tigers v St Helens
25th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: J. Vella
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
In Goal: S. Ellis
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Hull FC v Warrington Wolves
26th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: J. Smith
In Goal: N. Horton
In Goal 2: R. Thompson
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors
26th August, KO: 19:00
Referee: L. Moore
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: V. Jenkins
Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
27th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: T. Grant
In Goal: G. Jones
In Goal 2: A. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt