Leeds Rhinos contracts: When every deal runs out

Leeds Rhinos have been busy in recent weeks tying some of their best talent down to the club for the long term.

Tom Holroyd, Mikołaj Oledzki and Harry Newman joined Richie Myler in committing to the Rhinos, forming a strong core of players signed for at least the next three years.

No team has fewer players out of contract at the end of next season as Richard Agar’s side, although there are still some big names only signed for 2022 including high-profile new signing Blake Austin, stalwart Tom Briscoe and star hooker Brad Dwyer.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Blake Austin, Tom Briscoe, Jack Broadbent, Brad Dwyer, Rhyse Martin, Alex Mellor, Bodene Thompson.

2023

James Bentley, James Donaldson, David Fasitu’a, Matt Prior, Aidan Sezer, Cameron Smith, Zane Tetevano, Liam Tindall, Jack Walker, Sam Walters.

2024

Ash Handley, Kruise Leeming, Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe.

2025

Tom Holroyd, Mikołaj Oledzki.