Leeds Rhinos ‘enquired’ about ‘sensational’ Leigh Leopards signing according to rugby league agent

THE Leigh Leopards are building something special at the Leigh Sports Village.

After a brand new rebrand last week, the Leigh club dropped ‘Centurions’ from their moniker to become ‘Leopards’, much to the surprise of the rugby league fraternity.

In and amongst that bombshell, owner Derek Beaumont revealed ten new signings that would be appearing in Leigh colours in 2023 with one of those being Huddersfield Giants centre Ricky Leutele.

The signing of Leutele has certainly proved that the Leopards are not messing about, and, along with the likes of Zak Hardaker and Gareth O’Brien, the club has signed entrenched Super League players that can help take an already star-studded squad to the next level.

For rugby league agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, the signing of Leutele is a ‘sensational’ one as he reveals that Leeds Rhinos were in for him.

“That is a sensational signing,” Harrison said on Show Me The Money TV: Inside the Deal.

“Leeds, they no doubt enquired about him and Huddersfield are devastated that he has left and they have lost him.”

Leutele will no doubt take up one of the centre spots at Leigh next season, but it will be interesting to see who grabs the other with Ed Chamberlain perhaps the likeliest recipient and Hardaker the fullback spot.