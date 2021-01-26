Leeds Rhinos extend training shutdown after more Covid-19 cases – but Huddersfield Giants cleared for return

Leeds Rhinos have shut their facility for an additional five days after recording another four positive cases of Covid-19.

The Challenge Cup winners shut their facility down on January 21st after a breakout of the virus, which saw six players and a member of coaching staff initially test positive.

Further testing has now taken place, with four more cases now within the club.

As a result, the club has extended the period of lockdown.

Huddersfield Giants have received better news, however, with the club cleared to return to training.

The Giants shut down for five days on the same day as Leeds following an outbreak in camp.

But the RFL’s Multiple Case Group has cleared them to return, though several players will be absent as they finish their period of isolation.

Leeds’ Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “It is right that we proceed with caution to make sure that we have any cases within our group under control.

“I am pleased to say all those who have tested positive are either asymptomatic or suffering mild symptoms and they continue to receive the full support of the club. With us testing every day, it enables us to monitor the whole group and we are confident we are moving in the right direction to return to training as soon as it is safe to do so.”