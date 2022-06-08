Leeds Rhinos forward handed five-match ban

Leeds Rhinos youngster Muizz Mustapha has received a five-match suspension for a dangerous throw in a Reserves match.

The forward was given the suspension by an independent tribunal following a recent fixture against Warrington Wolves Reserves.

Mustapha was originally charged with a Grade E dangerous throw but he was successful in downgrading the charge to Grade D.

It has still brought a hefty suspension though for the 22-year-old, who has made six first-team appearances for Leeds including three this season, and has played on loan at a number of clubs including Hull KR.

It is the second big ban for a Rhinos first teamer in as many weeks, after fellow forward Tom Holroyd received a ten-match ban for punching while playing for Bradford Bulls on dual registration.

Meanwhile, Warrington’s Jacob Gannon has been banned for three matches for Grade D dangerous contact in the same Reserves game.