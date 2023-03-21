Leeds Rhinos forward won’t play due to specialist request as Rohan Smith also gives update on Mikolaj Oledzki

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has provided an update on two of his Super League stars.

Forward Mikolaj Oledzki underwent surgery during the off-season on a shoulder problem but is expected to return in the next few weeks, Leeds head coach Smith has revealed.

“Not this week, but he could be the week after or in a fortnight. As soon as he had the surgery we knew he would miss the start of the season but Mik is flying in training,” Smith said.

“He looks in really good condition, big and strong. He’s getting a lot of team training done and getting more work through him.

“We’ve had a little bit of illness in the camp with a few bumps and bruises.”

However, one man who will not return for a number of weeks is Morgan Gannon, with the club doing due diligence in the youngster’s return from a concussion.

“Morgan saw a specialist last week and he needs to go back to the specialist to check up again in a week or two.

“He hasn’t had any symptoms or issues, but given his age that’s the process that the specialist has respected and we are fully supportive of it. It’s them giving us the direction and we are totally happy to follow that.”

Smith also gave an update on stalwart Ash Handley.

“Ash is going well, he is a few weeks away at least. He is progressing nicely and he will recover from it.”