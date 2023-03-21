Channel 4 set to make Super League return this weekend

CHANNEL 4 is set to make its Super League return this weekend following almost a month’s hiatus.

Of course, the broadcaster signed a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 Super League season for ten matches a year, and, with two Super League games as well as the World Club Challenge already being shown, Channel 4 will be wanting to spread out the fixtures evenly as the year progresses.

Now, Adam Hills will be back on our television screens this Saturday afternoon as Leeds Rhinos host the Catalans Dragons at Headingley, with the program coming on at 12.30pm in time for a 1pm kick-off.

Channel 4 has already posted some brilliant numbers in the opening three games with the World Club Challenge averaging an audience of 226,000 with a peak of 322,000 before an average of 379,000 tuned in to watch Hull KR and Wigan Warriors with a 502,000 peak on the same day.

Castleford Tigers hosted St Helens in late February with that match averaging 286,000 which was a 4.0% audience share whilst the one-minute peak hit an impressive 396,000.

It will be interesting to see what kind of viewing figures will be posted this weekend, particularly as Channel 4 reverts back to its traditional 1pm Saturday kick-off.

League Express understands that Sam Tomkins, Danika Priim and Kyle Amor will be the pundits with Helen Skelton and Adam Hills presenting as per usual.