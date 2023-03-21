Matt Peet could loan out Wigan Warriors star for Super League game time

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has had his say on Salford Red Devils as well as the potential for some of his players to go on-loan.

Wigan will go up against the Red Devils on Friday night with Peet full of praise for opposite number Paul Rowley.

“I’m expecting a real test, they will test us with their ball movement and creativity. They play a style that everyone enjoys watching and that’s credit to Paul and his players,” Peet said.

“They won’t come and roll over and will test us with the ball and compete in defence. They are a tricky team to prepare for because you don’t really know what to expect.

“They’ve got a combination of skill and flair but can grind out results when they need to do.

“Paul’s team always play an exciting brand and you know they will be diligent. They will be looking at the flaws in our defence and will have a plan for us. they are an intelligent and smart team who play to their strengths.

“They don’t just have one way of playing, they come with different game plans.”

Wigan centre Iain Thornley is ready to return, but it might not be with the reserves or a loan move elsewhere.

“Iain is probably ready for an opportunity whether that’s in reserve grade or on loan. He is probably ready to start at game intensity now.

“We have plans and phone calls about our players all the time. The plans are very live, each player we have a development plan for particularly our younger players.

“At the moment that is taking up a bit of time and John Duffy is doing a great job in communicating with those clubs. We need to build our first team up but also develop those for the next step.”