Leeds Rhinos hit with the news that star will miss start of Super League season after undergoing surgery

LEEDS RHINOS have been hit with the news that forward Sam Lisone will miss the start of the 2024 Super League season after undergoing surgery on a thumb injury.

Lisone suffered the injury in Leeds’ Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity and will be absent for the Rhinos’ opening game against the Salford Red Devils, the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported.

The Rhinos go up against Hull KR just six days after the Salford clash before Catalans Dragons await for Rohan Smith’s side.

It is another blow for the Headingley outfit, though, with doubts already over two of their first-team forwards in Tom Holroyd (knee) and Kieran Hudson (Achilles).

Leeds have two more pre-season friendlies before the start of the 2024 Super League season, with the Rhinos travelling to Odsal to take on Bradford Bulls on Sunday, January 28 before going head to head with Hull KR for James Donaldson’s testimonial fixture on Sunday, February 4.

Smith and the Rhinos will be wanting an improvement in 2024 after a disappointing campaign last time out. The Rhinos ended up finishing outside the play-offs in what was considered a surprise given the West Yorkshire side made the Super League Grand Final in 2022.

However, head coach Smith has gone big in the transfer market this year with Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils), Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils), Matt Frawley (Canberra Raiders), Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons), Kieran Hudson (Castleford Tigers), Lachie Miller (Newcastle Knights) and Paul Momirovski (Sydney Roosters) all joining the club.

