Leeds Rhinos’ Jack Broadbent joins Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Jack Broadbent on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Broadbent is an England Knights international and broke through into the Leeds first team last year, making 14 appearances.

But he has found himself out of favour this season, playing just five times despite the Rhinos being ravaged by injuries.

The 21-year-old’s Leeds contract expires at the end of this campaign and he is believed to be heading for Castleford Tigers in 2023.

In the meantime he will feature for Championship promotion contenders Featherstone.

Broadbent had a previous loan spell at Rovers in 2019, and has also played in the second tier on loan for hometown club Batley Bulldogs – whom he could face this weekend.

“We’re pleased to be adding a player of Jack’s ability to the squad,” said Featherstone CEO Martin Vickers.

“Jack has a very bright future ahead of him; we’ve seen that clearly from his performances in a Leeds shirt as well as in an England Knights shirt last year.”

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said on the move: “We would like to wish Jack all the best at Featherstone.

“He is a young player who needs game time against quality opposition and this is a good opportunity.”