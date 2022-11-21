Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock calls for ‘review’ into England performances following World Cup disappointment

LEEDS Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock has called for a review into England performances during the World Cup following the disappointment of the semi-final defeat to Samoa.

Samoa ended up going down 30-10 to Australia in the World Cup Final on Saturday at Old Trafford, but many pundits and fans believed that it should have been England that made the final only for Shaun Wane’s men to crash and burn the week before.

And for Leeds Rhinos legend and pundit Jamie Peacock, he believes there should be a review into what went wrong and why after hammering Samoa so convincingly in round one, only to save their worst performance of the World Cup for when it mattered most.

“For England there needs to be a review into why that performance was like it was in the semi-final,” Peacock told League Express.

“It needs to be looked at what environment has been create by the coaching staff that enables a team to go from beating a team 60-6 to then losing to them in the semi-final of the World Cup.

“There needs to be a performance review by the RFL and for that to be made public and the findings of that to be shown to explain why.”

Whilst England’s men and women failed to reach their respective finals, the Physical Disability Rugby League side and the Wheelchair team lifted their titles in incredible circumstances.

