Controversial French referee stood down following investigation into potential misconduct in Wheelchair Cup Final against England

Controversial French referee Laurent Abrial has been stood down following investigation into potential misconduct in Wheelchair Cup Final against England.

The Frenchman went viral after his outburst in the second-half of England’s incredible 28-24 win over France in the Wheelchair Cup Final on Friday night, with the International Rugby League releasing a statement in response.

IRL Secretary General Danny Kazandjian said: “The referee’s performance is currently being reviewed but, based on publicly available evidence, IRL believes that an investigation into potential misconduct is warranted.

“If our investigation supports that initial view we will seek disciplinary actions through the independent IRL judiciary. Until the full process is concluded Laurent Abrial will not be considered for any appointments to international matches.”

At one point during the game, Abrial could be seen throwing his arms in the air before allegedly gesticulating towards the crowd.

Abrial had been the official that had disallowed Jack Brown’s first-half effort and the man that could quite clearly be seen saying ‘no’ when lead referee Ollie Cruickshank awarded England’s last try through Tom Halliwell.

The ‘pantomime villain’ he was labelled by the BBC commentary team, Abrial collected his medal from rugby league stalwart Clare Balding to a chorus of boos from those inside the Manchester Centre.