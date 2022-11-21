Rugby League World Cup chief Jon Dutton on not meeting ticket sales targets as brilliant collective TV audience revealed

Rugby League World Cup Chief Executive Jon Dutton has defended his tournament strategy after being asked if he would ‘do anything different’ with ticketing prices.

There had been much debate throughout the World Cup about the price of tickets, with some as expensive as £85 whilst attendances for some group games disappointed such as the 4,000-strong crowd that flocked to Doncaster for Greece’s clash with France.

However, Dutton has defended his tournament strategy and explained the massive numbers in terms of both attendance and viewing figures.

“We haven’t achieved everything,” Dutton said. “We haven’t quite got there in terms of the ticket numbers but that’s understandable in the economic climate that we live in which wasn’t the case seven years ago.

“We’ve had TV audiences approaching 30 million and have a match average which more than doubles what we had in 2013.

“I think more than anything we have delivered unscripted drama with some outstanding athletes so we’re really proud.”

Dutton was also asked specifically if he would change anything about the ticketing issues. “Fundamentally we wouldn’t change anything that we’ve done, but if we knew then what we know now would we change things? Absolutely.

“We will reflect, we want France 2025 to be better, bigger than our tournament so we will pass lessons on. There’s always room for improvement but for now we should celebrate.”