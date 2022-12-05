Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield MBE set to take sensational coaching job

LEEDS RHINOS legend Kevin Sinfield is being linked with a sensational coaching job following his completion of the Ultra 7 in 7 marathon slog.

Sinfield, who etched himself into Leeds folklore during his two-decade spell at Headingley, is being linked with a move to the England rugby union coaching staff as second in command to Steve Borthwick – with the duo putting together a marvellous campaign at the Leicester Tigers who were crowned Premiership champions at the end of the 2022 season.

Though Eddie Jones has taken England to three Six Nations titles, 2022 has been an underwhelming year for the former Australia and Japan coach with just five wins from 13 matches.

And, as a result, Jones is set to lose his job as England coach.

According to the Mail Online, a statement will be made tomorrow with Steve Borthwick reportedly taking over immediately alongside Sinfield and head of physical performance Aled Walters.

The boundaries of Sinfield know no bounds, with the seven-time Super League title winner and two-time Challenge Cup winner earning 26 caps for England and 14 for Great Britain in his time at Leeds.

Since his retirement, the Leeds legend has been focused on raising money and awareness for his lifelong friend and former Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with MND back in late 2019.

Sinfield and his team have since raised over £7 million over the course of three gruelling challenges with the Oldham-born 42-year-old striving to do more.