Huddersfield Giants sit ‘in the top three’ for developing Super League players with ‘Outstanding’ academy grading

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been putting in the work both on and off the field in recent years.

With Ken Davy at the helm, the West Yorkshire club arguably has one of the greatest backers and set-ups in Super League – and now the Giants are reaping those rewards.

Though Huddersfield announced the departure of Will Pryce at the end of the 2023 season this morning, it is a shot in the arm for the club’s academy system which has produced the likes of Dom Young, Oliver Wilson, Matty England and Oliver Russell in recent years as well as stalwarts such as Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe and Michael Lawrence.

Now, Managing Director Richard Thewlis has revealed that the Giants’ work at that level has been recognised by the RFL.

“Whilst there is obvious disappointment at the club it is also a great accolade for Will to be offered an opportunity whilst so young and for the coaches involved in our player development model and indeed everyone here who has been involved with Will from his first a day as a 16 year old,” Thewlis said.

“It shows that our club is one that produces high quality professional players from within – indeed we now sit in the top three in the entire game for developing Super League players with our academy again being graded as Outstanding by the RFL’s independent auditors.”

With such a revered academy, the next Will Pryce may not be too far away.