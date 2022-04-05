Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow ‘absolutely honoured’ to receive MBE at Windsor Castle

Rob Burrow said that he was “absolutely honoured” to receive his MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Leeds Rhinos and England legend received the award for services to Rugby League and the motor neurone disease (MND) community.

Burrow was diagnosed with the disease in December 2019 and has been campaigning ever since for all those impacted by it, helping raising awareness and funds and proving an inspiration to not only fans of the sport but the wider public.

The 39-year-old received the award, initially made in the 2021 New Year Honours List, from the Princess Royal.

“It is not something I would imagine I would have achieved during my career but I’m absolutely honoured to receive this award,” said Burrow.

“I’m so proud to receive this because of my rugby and the awareness for MND. This most importantly means that MND continues to be talked about and it remains in the public eye.

“I’m blown away by the response my diagnosis has had and I hope that the MND community know that it is all for them.”