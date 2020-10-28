Leeds Rhinos lose four players to track and trace

Leeds Rhinos will be without four first-team players for the next four games after being stood down by the RFL’s track and trace.

The quartet have all been identified as coming in close contact with Castleford Tigers players who have tested positive for the virus. The Tigers recorded 12 positive cases on Wednesday morning.

“We’ve had a number of players stood down on track and trace that will rub them out of a very important run-in,” head coach Richard Agar said.

“If they change the format it will rub them out of the play-off games. I feel for my squad because we think we’ve done everything possible. We’ve had a really tough fixture list, young kids who have come in from work.”

More to follow.