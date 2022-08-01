Leeds Rhinos’ Matt Prior handed ban as Huddersfield Giants star also suspended

Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Prior has been given a two-match ban following his dismissal in last week’s victory at Catalans Dragons.

Prior was shown red in the second half of the match for a high tackle on Catalans’ Alrix Da Costa.

The RFL’s match review panel charged the Australian with a Grade B high tackle, resulting in a suspension of two matches.

As a result, Prior will miss Sunday’s home clash with Salford Red Devils and the Rhinos’ trip to Hull KR the following week.

The only other player to receive a ban from the latest round of Super League games is Huddersfield Giants halfback Oliver Russell.

Russell has received a one-game suspension for a Grade B trip in his side’s win over Warrington Wolves, so will miss Friday’s home clash with Hull FC.

Huddersfield’s Chris McQueen, Hull’s Danny Houghton, Catalans’ Tiaki Chan, St Helens’ Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Salford Red Devils’ Elijah Taylor all received charges for offences but avoided bans.