Leeds Rhinos’ parent company exceeds £500 million turnover

BY DAVID ROGERS

FOLLOWING the publication of its latest financial results, the parent company of Leeds Rhinos has revealed significant growth over the year ending August 31, 2023.

Yorkshire-headquartered Caddick Group, which is a conglomerate of 96 companies in total, has significantly increased its annual turnover to £575 million for the financial year.

The group businesses include Caddick Developments, Caddick Construction and Moda Living (the group’s joint venture with Generate Land), as well as Leeds Cricket Football and Athletic Company, which runs the Rhinos operation.

Chaired by founder Paul Caddick, in the period September 2022 to August 2023, turnover across the Group increased by 17 percent, despite a challenging economic market, with pre-tax profits of £35.456 million achieved, although that was down from £57,995m the previous year.

The group’s tangible fixed assets are valued at £88,655,000, of which £16,308,259 are shown on Leeds CF&AC’s balance sheet.

That company’s financial year end is October 31, which means that its 2023 results have not yet been published, although the Rugby League club made a loss after tax of £1,282,150 in 2022 on a turnover of £11,537,890.

A new director, Neil McGawley, the Managing Director of the AMT Vehicle Group, which is a significant operator in the contract hire and leasing of motor vehicles, joined the Leeds CF&AC board of directors from 1st May.

