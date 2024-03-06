Leeds Rhinos playmaker facing uncertain future at Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS playmaker Corey Johnson is facing an uncertain future at the Super League club, with head coach Rohan Smith admitting the 23-year-old is merely back-up at hooker and halfback.

Johnson, who debuted for the Rhinos back in 2019 before retiring in 2020, is out of contract at Headingley at the end of the 2024 Super League season but has headed out on loan with Bradford Bulls.

That loan will see the 23-year-old link up with the Odsal outfit for the rest of the season, suggesting that Smith does not see Johnson in his future plans.

“We’ve got Andy Ackers and Jarrod O’Connor who are in front of Corey at hooker. Corey has the ability to play in the halves too but he is only in a back-up role there too,” Smith said.

“Corey is in the last year of his contract and needs to play regularly at the highest standard he can. At the moment, that is in the Championship, we will monitor him and it’s up to Corey to force his way back into the group.

“I’ve got a high opinion of Corey. Jarrod and Ackers are both contracted beyond this season so Corey would have to be a versatile player to add value to our group moving forward.

“That’s a decision for us and Corey in time but he needs to focus on playing at the moment.”

