Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell takes aim at “crazy” new rugby league rule following win over Barrow Raiders

WAKEFIELD TRINITY were made to work the hardest they have had to in the 2024 season so far by Barrow Raiders at the weekend.

A Saturday 1895 Cup clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium was meant to be a foregone conclusion – and in many ways it was as Wakefield ran into a 12-0 lead after just five minutes.

However, the Raiders twice got back to within just 12 points before falling on the wrong end of a 30-12 scoreline.

But it was a stern test for Daryl Powell’s men with a number of incredibly tough play-the-ball infringements being pulled up by referee Liam Rush.

Both Barrow and Wakefield were found guilty of not playing – or attempting to – the ball with the foot with Powell unhappy with the way that is being policed.

“I can’t tell you how much work we have done on playing the ball and being square, but in the heat of it things happen,” Powell said.

“I thought he (the referee) was very pedantic. Barrow got done with the first one and if he hadn’t touched it then he is a millimetre off.

“Either he has got x-ray eyes or he has taken a punt at it. It is too much if I’m being honest. I think all of it is too much and I don’t think the game needs it.

“I think it’s punctuating the game way too much, I don’t get it. I think it’s taking it way too far to be stopping a game and adjudging on things like that. It’s crazy.”

