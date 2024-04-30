Leeds Rhinos reject number of short-term loan deal for Jack Sinfield as Rohan Smith explains reasoning

LEEDS RHINOS have rejected a number of short-term loan deals for halfback Jack Sinfield, with head coach Rohan Smith explaining the reason why.

Sinfield, who is out of contract at the end of the year, is yet to play for the Rhinos in the 2024 Super League season as of yet with Smith instead favouring the partnership of Matt Frawley and Brodie Croft.

That being said, the Rhinos have rejected any approach to take Sinfield on loan due to the hefty injury list currently being suffered at Headingley.

“We’ve had a couple of enquiries but given the status of our squad of late, we’ve had a bunch of players unavailable with injuries and particularly those longer term concussions, which you can’t account for so they’re a definitely spanner in the works,” Smith said.

“While they are not in the same position as Jack, our overall squad depth is enough to keep fit and healthy people around to play.

“We’ve had some enquiries, we’ve put them on hold temporarily but we’ll revisit them in the coming weeks.”

Smith, however, does feel that Sinfield is ready after witnessing a significant growth in the 19-year-old in recent months.

“Jack is ready. I feel in the last month or two he has grown and his performances in reserves and training have really progressed.

“Jack and I have ben talking about being ready, staying read and waiting for that chance. He is ready for that chance when it comes.”

The Leeds boss went on to praise Sinfield for the way he is going about his work.

“Jack is a kid who is faultless, you can’t find a blemish to Jack. Maybe he’s too nice but he’s actually super competitive and he’s got that gene and streak in him.

“He’s a tremendous young bloke, he’s a team-orientated person, but he’s hungry for an opportunity.

“We’ve been talking about that path and whether Championship footy might help him for a period of time. But most of all he wants to play for the Rhinos and he’s eager to do that.

“He’s a kid that’s prepared to be patient, but he’s also in a hurry. That’s what you want from every player.”

