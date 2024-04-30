Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet explains decision to end dual-registration agreement with Wakefield Trinity and strike up deal with Barrow

WIGAN WARRIORS and Wakefield Trinity’s dual-registration agreement came to an end earlier today just three months into the new season.

Neither side had really utilised the partnership, with the Warriors now striking up a deal with Barrow Raiders.

For Wigan head coach Matt Peet, the two decisions were “simple” as the Warriors boss explained the reasoning behind the move.

“I’ve been in open communication with Daryl (Powell, Wakefield boss) all year,” Peet explained.

“The truth is, Wakefield have an outstanding squad. They are very ambitious and probably don’t need dual-registration at the moment which is a credit to them and their ambition.

“But, it’s been an excellent relationship in terms of open dialogue with Wakefield.

“Barrow will provide more opportunity for our players and they always been great to deal with, we have a lot of respect for their head coach Paul Crarey.

“When players go on loan to Barrow, they always report back how well they have been looked after.

“We have had two simple conversations and I think it will work out better for us sending our players to Barrow.”

The link with the Championship club will offer some of Wigan’s transition players the opportunity to gain valuable and regular first-team experience and play competitive Rugby League to help with their development.

The arrangement between the two clubs will see Wigan players continue to be registered to the Warriors and also registered to play for Barrow.

When a Wigan player goes on dual registration to Barrow, that player will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player is restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round of fixtures in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice for Barrow and Wigan during the same weekend.

