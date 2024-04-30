Warrington Wolves halfback given horrible prognosis on ankle injury as timeframe revealed

WARRINGTON WOLVES halfback Leon Hayes will be out for six months after suffering a fracture dislocation of his ankle in the Wolves’ 17-12 loss to the Salford Red Devils at the weekend.

Hayes left the field on a stretcher during that loss in visible agony as supporters around the Halliwell Jones Stadium sang his name.

The 20-year-old halfback will now face surgery as he faces a long road back to recovery.

Following the result, Warrington head coach Sam Burgess said on the injury: “It’s not a great one for him, it’s a tough injury.

“We don’t know the full extent yet, but it’s not great. I’ve spoken to him on the phone and he’s in good spirits – he’s probably more disappointed with the loss, which shows a lot about his character.

“It’s not looking good, so it could be a long time on the sidelines. I’m gutted for him, but that’s sport.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast