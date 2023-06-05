Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth on “horrible experience” as he gives direct response to job security

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are struggling in Super League in 2023, make no bones about it.

Currently bottom of the Super League table with no win in 14 games, the West Yorkshire club appears to be sliding towards relegation to the Championship.

For head coach Mark Applegarth, he has yet to taste victory as a number one boss and admits that the club’s current form is “a horrible experience to go through” but that he is the right man to take Wakefield forward – whether in the second or first tier.

“I do think I am the man to oversee the rebuild, it is a horrible experience to go through but you have to front up to it,” Applegarth said.

“I feel like I am doing everything I can.”

Applegarth was also asked whether or not he is worried about being sacked or has ever thought about leaving Belle Vue.

“I only control what I can control , that is completely out of my hands. I just make sure I am doing everything I can as head coach of this club.

“It is frustrating when you feel you have a good week’s prep but then you serve that up on the weekend. I don’t worry about it (being sacked) because I can’t control it.

“I think if anyone found themselves in my shoes they would find it challenging as it’s evident that we are going through a rebuild at the moment.

“I think no matter who you are if you are a rookie such as me or an experienced head, the messages are still the same and it is more the frustration of having to go through it. Hopefully we will all be better people for it but you learn a lot about yourself.”

Wakefield go up against the Leeds Rhinos on Sunday still hunting for their first win of the season.