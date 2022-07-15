Leeds Rhinos secure new deal with out-of-contract star

Leeds Rhinos have agreed a new contract to keep Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin at the club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the year but Leeds have reached a deal to keep him at Headingley.

Martin, who is used mostly in the back-row but is also capable of playing halfback and is a regular goal-kicker, has been at the Rhinos since 2018.

“The last twelve months on a twelve-month contract is not ideal but to stay here for another two years with Rohan Smith in charge and the way that the team is starting to go, there are exciting times ahead so I’m glad I’m here,” said Martin.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith added: “I’m delighted for Rhyse that he’s agreed a new contract.

“He is one of our senior leaders and a loyal and honest guy who is well respected by his team mates and the coaching staff. I’m looking forward to working with him over the next two years.”