Hull FC and Hull KR secure signatures of key future Super League players

HULL KR and Hull FC have secured the futures of key Super League starlets Louix Gorman and Logan Moy respectively.

Able to play at centre, on the wing and at fullback, Ireland U19s international Gorman has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the club after impressing during his first full season with the Robins’ first team.

In 2023, Gorman made his first team debut against Wigan Warriors playing in the centres. Since then, the 19-year-old has undergone his first full pre-season with the first team and featured for the club’s Reserves and Featherstone Rovers on dual registration in 2024.

During his time on dual registration, Louix has played five games for Featherstone, helping the side to three wins and converting 22 points from the tee, boasting a 79% success rate.

Reacting to his new deal, Louix Gorman said: “I’m really happy to sign a new three-year deal. It’s a big step in the right direction to say where I want to go in the future. I’d like to thank Willie (Peters) and the coaching staff throughout the club for their help in getting me here.”

Speaking on the last 12 months, Gorman outlined his ‘special’ first team debut last summer against Wigan Warriors: “You can’t describe how you feel at the time. When you see your name come on the board in the team room it’s a shock.

“Going into the week, it was really good and a special moment that makes you feel fully part of the group (when you make your debut). This year, the group is really tight too and it’s a great feeling being a part of it.”

Now looking to work his way into the Robins’ 17, the 19-year-old is keen to learn from those in front of him: “For me it’s about biding my time and learning off the boys in front of me like Niall (Evalds) at fullback and Peta (Hiku) in the centres.

“The one thing I want to do is play at home in a Super league game. There isn’t much that compares to that atmosphere. If I can nail down a spot and play regular rugby for the first team then I’ll be a happy man.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “We’re really pleased to sign Louix to a new deal. He’s one of our Academy graduates and one of our own. He came through the juniors at Beverley Braves and then through our Academy system.

“Louix is a pleasure to coach and he lives the Hull KR Way every day. He’s a quality person and that’s what we want in our club. We want more Academy players to come through with Louix’s work ethic and attitude.”

Meanwhile, Moy has also signed a new three-year deal with Hull FC.

In confirming the deal, the club have tied down the long-term future of one of their brightest young talents, who has enjoyed his breakthrough into the first-team squad in 2024.

A product of the club’s burgeoning Centre of Excellence youth system, the Skirlaugh Bulls junior has risen through the club’s ranks over recent seasons – a stellar campaign at U18s level in 2023 saw him named as the club’s Academy Player of the Year, playing a major role in the side reaching the semi-finals of the competition, before stepping up to the first-team ahead of the current campaign.

Moy made his senior debut for the Black and Whites in April against Huddersfield at the MKM Stadium in Round 7, before pulling on the jersey of his boyhood club against in Round 8 and 9 against St Helens and Leeds respectively.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Moy said: “This is my dream club. To have signed for Hull FC in the first place was amazing, but it’s an unbelievable feeling to have secured my future here for another three years.

“You see a lot of young kids my age drop out of Rugby League, so to be staying with Hull FC is really exciting and now I can just focus on my game now that my future is sorted.

“It’s been a good year for me so far. I’ve had a couple of games at first-grade, which was something I never expected at the start of the year, but I’ve loved that experience.

“I’ve also played a fair amount of Reserve grade this year, which has been really good for my development along with some of the other young lads at the club.

“When the three years are up, I would love to be able to reflect and say that I’ve done the club proud. Like I said, this has been my dream club since I was a little kid, so I would love to stick around for even longer.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, said: “Securing Logan’s services on a long-term contract is a really exciting moment for this club.

“Across the past few years as he’s risen through our system, Logan has shown his talents and some real promise at both Scholarship and Academy level, and we’re excited to see how he will develop in the senior environment over the next three years.

“He has already adapted to being in and around the first-team, and has shown some real enthusiasm and professionalism which will help take his game to the next level – we’re delighted he’s going to be doing that at his boyhood club.”

