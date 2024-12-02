Leeds Rhinos signing explains main reason for surprise Super League move

LEEDS arrival Cooper Jenkins says the prospect of playing under fellow Australian Brad Arthur was a big draw.

The 50-year-old coach piloted Parramatta Eels to the NRL play-offs in five of ten full seasons in charge.

The west Sydney side made the Grand Final in 2022, losing 28-12 as Penrith Panthers won the second of their now four consecutive titles.

While champions five times in the Super League era, Leeds have made only one Grand Final in seven years, and have missed out on the play-offs two seasons running.

They are looking to Arthur, in charge since arriving in succession to Rohan Smith in July, for a major improvement.

And prop Jenkins, who has joined from Queensland Cup champions Norths Devils on a two-year deal as one of five signings so-far, believes his new boss has all the attributes needed.

“He was a big reason I came over here. He was such a great NRL coach and has been in the game for a long time,” explained the 23-year-old, who featured as Brisbane-based Norths beat Redcliffe Dolphins 34-20 in the QC Grand Final, then New South Wales Cup winners Newtown Jets 20-18 to claim the State Championship.

“He’s different, he’s pretty full-on. He reminds me a bit of my old man. Just the way he speaks, and the way he coaches, gets through to me.

“He doesn’t beat around the bush, just tells it how it is. When you’re trying to work on your game, you want it straightforward.

“It might not be the best to hear, but that’s just how you’ve got to hear it, and I feel like that will work for me.”

Jenkins added: “I want to cement a starting spot, play consistently, learn off the older boys and develop myself as a first-grade player over here.”

Leeds have made Cameron Smith and Ash Handley co-captains.

