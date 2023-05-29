Leeds Rhinos star banned as St Helens, Leeds and Hull KR players also charged

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel weren’t at their busiest following the weekend’s action but five players have still been charged.
Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice & £250 Fine
Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Nene McDonald (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – Not Applicable
Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade A Raising Knee in Tackle – £250 Fine
King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine
The charge means that McDonnell will miss Leeds’ fixture against Castleford Tigers at the Magic Weekend on Saturday as well as the Rhinos’ visit to Wakefield Trinity the week after.