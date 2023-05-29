Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire to be investigated over “unacceptable language”

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Josh McGuire is set to be investigated over “unacceptable language”.

The Australian back-rower was cited by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following the Wolves’ 30-12 loss to Leigh Leopards on Friday night – the same side he was later given a seven-match against for the same offence.

McGuire was also given a £1000 fine for that indiscretion, with the pre-season game seeing Warrington run out 22-10 winners in what was Ben Currie’s testimonial game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Warrington man was red carded with three minutes to go in that game, but remained on the field during the Wolves’ loss to Leigh on Friday.