Salford Red Devils star out for the rest of season after breaking ankle and ripping ligament off the bone

SALFORD RED DEVILS have been doing it tough in Super League 2023 so far with injuries.

With one of the smallest squads in the competition, head coach Paul Rowley has often had to do some tinkering in order to get a fully fit 17 players out on the field.

One of those missing from the Salford squad – and who will be out for the rest of the season – is Australian forward Shane Wright, whose injuries are gruesome to say the least with Rowley describing them as such following the club’s 29-22 victory over Hull FC at the weekend.

“Shane has broken his ankle, he has ripped his ligament off the bone and has also got a syndesmosis injury well. It is an 18-week recovery,” Rowley said.

“The injury was worse when they opened him up, it was lower down so the fixings were difficult to achieve by the surgeon.”

“It is a pretty bad injury, it is unfortunate and unnecessary, he is sadly missed and his season is done.”