Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman gives latest on his future amidst links with move away from Super League club

HE is one of Super League’s and England’s best centres at present, so it’s perhaps no surprise that Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman is being linked with all and sundry in the NRL.

Having made his debut for England in the 3-0 Test series drubbing of Tonga towards the back end of last year, Newman’s stock has risen further, to the point at which his future is being talked about on a consistent basis.

The 23-year-old has since entered talks with the Rhinos about potentially extending his current deal – which is up at the end of the 2024 season – into the future as a bid to stave off any interest.

But, Newman has maintained that heading to the NRL sometime in the future interests him.

“The conversation is ongoing there between my agent and the club so I am just leaving it to them. That’s what they are focusing on and we will see what happens,” Newman told League Express.

“One day I would like to hopefully go to the NRL as it’s something I would like to do. But, I’m thoroughly enjoying my time at Leeds.

“I’m not going to make any comment about my future, I’m focusing on my rugby.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.