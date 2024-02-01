Widnes Vikings launch search for new assistant coach

WIDNES VIKINGS have launched a search for a new assistant coach ahead of the 2024 Championship season.

With Allan Coleman joining the Vikings as head coach from Championship rivals Swinton Lions and Tom Wood also making the move, it was perhaps thought that Widnes will have finalised their coaching staff for the upcoming year.

However, Head of Integrated Operations at the Cheshire club, Chris Hamilton, has revealed the club are searching for another assistant coach.

Hamilton posted on LinkedIn: “As the start of the new season looms Widnes Vikings are still looking to bring in an assistant coach for our men’s first team.

“With Allan Coleman and Tom Wood now settled in and the rest of our performance staff in place we want to make a further addition to the team.

“We are looking for a forward thinking, progressive individual, who wants to be part of what we are building here.

“If you are interested and want to apply or want the job description, please contact chrish@widnesvikings.co.uk.”

The Vikings will be wanting an improved year in 2024 with the club finishing ninth in 2023 with 13 wins from 26 games.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.