Siddal and Thatto Heath set to host Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers following pitch inspection go ahead

SIDDAL and Thatto Heath drew Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers respectively in the Challenge Cup Third Round draw.

Both amateur clubs were also drawn at home but had to demonstrate to the RFL their ability to meet minimum standards in order to host professional opposition.

Following inspections yesterday (Wednesday 31 January) by ground safety officers, the RFL Board has today granted approval to both clubs. Both grounds meet the minimum standards of 1000 spectators capacity.

Both clubs will make announcements as soon as possible regarding admission prices and ticketing, after considering safety advice regarding emergency access and egress, traffic management, stewarding and sanitary facilities.

Crusaders have already agreed that the game can be streamed live and exclusively to the Featherstone supporters in Rovers Millenium Stadium clubhouse, while Siddal will be discussing similar arrangements with Trinity.

Both community clubs have recent experience of successfully staging Betfred Challenge Cup ties, most recently in 2023 when Siddal entertained Sheffield Eagles.

Betfred Challenge Cup Round 3 fixtures in full:

Barrow Raiders v Oldham (Saturday 10 February, 12.30pm) BBC iPlayer

Batley Bulldogs v Workington Town (Sunday 11 February, 2pm)

Bradford Bulls v North Wales Crusaders (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

Cornwall v York Acorn (Saturday 10 February, 1pm)

Dewsbury Rams v York Knights (Sunday 11 February, 2pm) The Sportsman

Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors (Saturday 10 February, 2.30pm)

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

Lock Lane v Hunslet ARLFC (Saturday 10 February, 2pm)

Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

Sheffield Eagles v Newcastle Thunder (Saturday 10 February, 2pm)

Siddal v Wakefield Trinity Saturday (Saturday 10 February, 2pm)

Stanningley v Wath Brow Hornets (Saturday 10 February, 2pm)

Swinton Lions v West Hull (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers (Sunday 11 February, 2pm)

Widnes Vikings v Doncaster (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

