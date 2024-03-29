Leeds Rhinos star sent to hospital following Super League win over Castleford Tigers

LEEDS RHINOS may have taken home a 26-6 win over Castleford Tigers last night, but they did so at a cost.

Not only will James Bentley not play a part in next week’s fixture against Warrington Wolves on Friday night after failing his Head Injury Assessment, but star centre Harry Newman had to visit the hospital following the win yesterday evening.

Newman, who passed his HIA after being forced down the tunnel midway through the first-half, was taken to hospital after suffering a nasty split, something which Leeds head coach Rohan Smith confirmed after the game.

Smith said: “We lost Harry Newman early on and then we lost James Bentley in the first-half. We lost a back-rower and centre in the first-half which was unusual.

“Newman passed his HIA but he has got a nasty split to his lip which will need a fair few stitches when he gets to hospital. Hopefully there’s nothing structurally wrong but we will find out once he goes.”

Whether or not that split lip means Newman will miss next week’s fixture against Warrington remains to be seen.

