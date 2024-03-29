Ex-Super League and Championship forward Gareth Hock appears in court for rape, assaults and other criminal charges

FORMER Super League forward Gareth Hock has appeared in court for rape, assaults and other criminal charges.

Hock, who made his name in rugby league for the likes of Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils, is accused of 12 crimes with those including two rapes, five counts of causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating, coercive and controlling behaviour, perverting the course of justice and leaving the scene of a road smash and failing to report such an incident, as per Wigan Today.

The 40-year-old will plead not guilty to all those charges with a ten-day trial set at Bolton Crown Court from April 15.

He appeared in court yesterday with the pre-trial review confirming that the hearing has been given the green light to be conducted from April 15.

Hock is currently bailed and has been made to give up his passport as well as being made to wear a GPS tag.

During his lengthy rugby league career, Hock was capped five times by England and nine times by Great Britain.

