Leeds Rhinos star will reportedly see out contract at Super League club after being linked with move

AS Super League clubs prepare for the 2023 season, the majority of speculation has died down as clubs look towards retention rather than recruitment.

However, reports emerged last night that Leeds Rhinos star David Fusitu’a was eyeing up a return to the NRL, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

The Mole at the Wide World of Sports reported: “Rumours persist that he is not happy in England and he was given an extended leave over the Christmas break to return home to New Zealand.

“He was named to play in a trial against Leigh last weekend but then mysteriously pulled out at the last minute, allegedly because of illness.

“Word is he is looking to have another crack at the NRL – depending on whether Leeds will let him go.”

Fusitu’a is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season after signing a two-year deal at Headingley.

Now The Mole has updated his report, stating further that: “To @leedsrhinos fans – Fusitua’s manager has told me he intends to see out his deal this year.”

To @leedsrhinos fans – Fusitua's manager has told me he intends to see out his deal this year. — The Mole (@9_Moley) January 25, 2023

The former New Zealand Warriors flyer played just 14 times in the 2022 season after suffering with a handful of injuries, but will be looking to have a big season under Rohan Smith in 2023.