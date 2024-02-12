Leeds Rhinos stars to miss start of Super League season through injury

LOIS FORSELL has confirmed that Leeds stars Caitlin Beevers and Keara Bennett will return from their recent injury setbacks during the early stages of the league campaign.

Both players underwent surgery in the off-season and will miss the Challenge Cup group stage, but should be able to be involved in most of the Super League games, which begin with the visit of Huddersfield on Friday, April 19.

“Caitlin just got through to the end of the season and fought tooth and nail to get there, but she had the operation on her shoulder in December,” Rhinos coach Forsell told League Express.

“She really needed the surgery as it was impacting her daily life as well as her rugby, but he should be back in around May or June.

“Keara picked up a niggle in pre-season so had ankle surgery and she should also be back around May time.

“If there is ever a time to get injuries, let’s get them done now and we can get them back for most of the league season, and if we can get them back when we hope, it will be a massive boost for us.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming them back to the side, they’ll work really hard on their rehab to get back, but in the meantime, it gives other players an opportunity.”

The news is not as positive though for secondrower Elle Frain, whose knee injury looks set to keep her out all year.

“Elle has a bad ACL injury with a few other ligaments injured along the way so it’s a bit of a nasty one,” added Forsell.

“Unfortunately that’s probably going to sideline her for the whole year, which is something we’re all gutted about.”

