Leeds Rhinos testimonial man James Donaldson celebrates ‘mad ride’ after numerous setbacks

JAMES DONALDSON has seen a lot in his career, and it was all celebrated on Sunday when he enjoyed a testimonial game against Hull KR at Headingley.

The Cumbrian-born forward, now 32, who has been awarded a three-month testimonial for his service to the game, started his career at Bradford, making his debut in 2009, and he was there during much of that club’s financial troubles, before he joined Hull KR in 2015.

After four seasons with the Robins, and successfully coming back from a third serious ACL injury, he found himself without a club.

Step forward Leeds, who allowed Donaldson to trial with the club ahead of the 2019 season. He proved his worth, earned a contract and six seasons later he couldn’t be more grateful for what the Headingley club has done for him.

“In my career I have faced two relegations – one with Bradford, one with Hull KR, two administrations at Bradford, three major ACL injuries and being left without a club,” Donaldson told League Express.

“It’s been a mad ride, but it does feel like all that heartache has paid off now I have been able to celebrate a testimonial.

“It is only a three-month testimonial and runs to the end of this month as I didn’t meet the criteria for twelve, which I feel I maybe deserved after everything I’ve been through.

“But I am still grateful to have this opportunity at such a big club like Leeds and it’s humbling to know that what I have done in the game has been recognised.

“Getting a testimonial is something every player dreams of, so to be able to enjoy one here is massive.

“When I found myself without a club it was one of the toughest times I’ve ever been through, but five years later I’m here talking about a testimonial game at Headingley. Looking back on that time now blows my mind.

“ACL’s are always tough to come back from, and I’ve had three, but I knew that I could still offer something, I just needed someone to trust in me and give me an opportunity.

“Leeds did that and I feel like I’ve paid them back. It was a big risk for them, but there is no harm in giving anyone a chance to show what they can do.

“I did that in the week’s trial I got with them, played that Boxing Day and been a crazy ride since. I’ve been through many ups and downs here as well, but I love this club.”

