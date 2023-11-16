Leeds Rhinos unveil squad numbers for 2024 Super League season with five new signings taking first-team shirts

LEEDS RHINOS have unveiled their squad numbers for the 2024 Super League season with five new signings taking first-team shirts.
New signings Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers would wear 6 and 9 respectively whilst centre Paul Momirovski takes the number 4 shirt vacated by Nene Macdonald. Lachie Miller replaces Richie Myler in the number one shirt whilst former Canberra Raider Matt Frawley replaces another former Raider, Aidan Sezer at seven.
Meanwhile, fellow new recruit Mickael Goudemand takes 18 with Kieran Hudson taking 22 after his short move from Castleford Tigers.
The biggest movement is Academy graduate Tom Holroyd capping a strong 2023 as he is awarded the famous Leeds number 10 shirt. Holroyd made his England debut last season and moves from 18 to 10.
Here is the 30-man squad for 2024:
1 Lachie Miller
2 David Fusitu’a
3 Harry Newman
4 Paul Momirovski
5 Ash Handley
6 Brodie Croft
7 Matt Frawley
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
9 Andy Ackers
10 Tom Holryod
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 James McDonnell
17 Justin Sangare
18 Mickael Goudemand
19 Derrell Olpherts
20 Morgan Gannon
21 Jack Sinfield
22 Kieran Hudson
23 Leon Ruan
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnston
27 Toby Warren
28 Max Simpson
29 Alfie Edgell
30 Tom Nicholson-Watton
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.