Leeds Rhinos unveil squad numbers for 2024 Super League season with five new signings taking first-team shirts

LEEDS RHINOS have unveiled their squad numbers for the 2024 Super League season with five new signings taking first-team shirts.

New signings Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers would wear 6 and 9 respectively whilst centre Paul Momirovski takes the number 4 shirt vacated by Nene Macdonald. Lachie Miller replaces Richie Myler in the number one shirt whilst former Canberra Raider Matt Frawley replaces another former Raider, Aidan Sezer at seven.

Meanwhile, fellow new recruit Mickael Goudemand takes 18 with Kieran Hudson taking 22 after his short move from Castleford Tigers.

The biggest movement is Academy graduate Tom Holroyd capping a strong 2023 as he is awarded the famous Leeds number 10 shirt. Holroyd made his England debut last season and moves from 18 to 10.

Here is the 30-man squad for 2024:

1 Lachie Miller

2 David Fusitu’a

3 Harry Newman

4 Paul Momirovski

5 Ash Handley

6 Brodie Croft

7 Matt Frawley

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

9 Andy Ackers

10 Tom Holryod

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 James McDonnell

17 Justin Sangare

18 Mickael Goudemand

19 Derrell Olpherts

20 Morgan Gannon

21 Jack Sinfield

22 Kieran Hudson

23 Leon Ruan

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnston

27 Toby Warren

28 Max Simpson

29 Alfie Edgell

30 Tom Nicholson-Watton

