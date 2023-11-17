Wakefield Trinity announce remarkable season ticket sales in 24 hours following Super League relegation

DESPITE being relegated from Super League at the end of the 2023 season, there is a feeling amongst Wakefield Trinity fans that hasn’t been at the club for a number of years.

Taken over by local businessman Matt Ellis of DIY Kitchens, who has the club very much at heart, and with a new head coach in the shape of Daryl Powell and new players and backroom staff, Trinity look well-placed to enjoy their first season back in the Championship since 1998.

Following IMG’s attempts to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league with their five pillars of fandom, finance, performance, catchment and facilities, Wakefield are on the up in a number of those areas.

One area which has perhaps let them down in recent years, however, is the fandom aspect with Trinity’s average crowd in 2023 the lowest in Super League.

That being said, the work being done by Ellis and the club to inspire as many fans as possible to get involved at Belle Vue has led to a remarkable milestone of 2,250 season tickets being sold already.

That in itself is more than what was sold in 2023, with the season tickets being on sale just 24 hours as Wakefield supporters rally around the club.

That means that Trinity are on course for a record amount of sales.

