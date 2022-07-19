Leeds Rhinos welcome back duo for Wigan Warriors clash as Mike Cooper set for debut

Leeds Rhinos welcome Harry Newman and Muizz Mustapha back from suspension for Thursday night’s game with Wigan Warriors.

Newman has completed a three-match ban and Mustapha a five-game suspension, so both come into Rohan Smith’s squad.

The Leeds boss has again only named 20 players, however, with Sam Walters and Max Simpson dropping out with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Blake Austin (thigh), Aidan Sezer (hand), Kruise Leeming (foot) and Tom Briscoe (ankle) are still sidelined by injury while Matt Prior, Zane Tetevano and Tom Holroyd continue to serve bans.

Wigan Warriors could hand a debut to Mike Cooper at Headingley after securing the prop in an immediate, permanent transfer from Warrington Wolves.

He replaces Junior Nsemba in the only change to Matt Peet’s 21-man squad, as Iain Thornley (knee), Thomas Leuluai (calf), Brad Singleton (suspension) and John Bateman (rib) remain out.

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – Thursday 8pm, Headingley

Leeds: 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 21 Morgan Gannon, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 29 Liam Tindall, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker, 34 Yusuf Aydin.

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 28 Brad O’Neill, 36 Mike Cooper.