Leeds Rhinos Women set for Headingley move as club launch three-year plan

Leeds Rhinos Women will play all of their home matches at Headingley from next season as part of a three-year plan announced by the club.

A record domestic crowd of more than 4,000 were at Headingley in October to see the Women’s Grand Final, in which Leeds were beaten by St Helens.

With the Women’s Super League continuing to make progress, the Rhinos plan to raise the profile and standards of their women’s team across the next three years.

As well as playing every home match at Headingley, with some games planned as double headers alongside men’s fixtures, the club say there will also be extra investment in the team and the women’s academy programme, and the women’s squad will have access to facilities and staff used by their male counterparts.

“We are very proud of the progress and achievements of our Women’s Super League squad over the past four years and we now want to accelerate their development with extra investment in their infra-structure and support services,” said Gary Hetherington, the Rhinos’ chief executive.

“Next season will be phase one of the plan and the squad will benefit from increased physio and medical support along with player welfare provision and nutritional expertise.

“The club will tap into their partnership with Leeds Beckett University with Professor Ben Jones overseeing the strength and conditioning programme and Rhinos Team Manager, Jason Davidson taking on a supporting role.

“The Women’s squad will share the Kirkstall Training complex with the Rhinos men’s squad and Head Coach, Richard Agar has offered the support of himself and his coaching team.”

Leeds head coach Lois Forsell, who has already signed former Woman of Steel Georgia Roche, Jasmine Earnshaw Cudjoe and Emma Lumley for the 2022 season, said: “We are really keen to develop and grow the game.

“This is something that will take time but we are committed to doing all this whilst competing at the top in the Women’s Super League.”