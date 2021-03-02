Leeds suffer double injury blow

Leeds Rhinos have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of the new Betfred Super League season with halfback Rob Lui and fullback Jack Walker being ruled out of action through injury.

Lui has suffered a quad tear in training and will be sidelined for eight to twelve weeks. The 31-year-old suffered the injury two weeks ago and subsequent scans have revealed the full extent of the injury.

It means that he will miss the start of the new season, which sees the Rhinos kick off their campaign against Wakefield Trinity at Emerald Headingley on Saturday 27th March.

Walker (below), 21, has been ruled out of action for six months and is likely to miss the entire 2021 season. He had surgery last season on a foot injury, but subsequent scans have revealed that he will be unavailable for another prolonged period.

Commenting on the news, Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said, “We are disappointed for Rob and Jack as both players were keen to make a big impression this season. Rob is progressing well with his rehab and will be back hopefully within three months.

“It is desperately sad news for Jack. He worked hard to return to playing last season but the original correction to his foot has now failed and, along with Jack, we are speaking to the experts to find the best solution going forward to resolve the issue. Despite having been in the first team since 2017, Jack is still young and our medical staff will be working with him over the coming months to help him make a full recovery.

“We had some positive news last week with Harry Newman running for the first time after his double leg break and he is looking to come back stronger than ever. Unfortunately, injuries are part of our game, but we will make sure Rob and Jack have all the support they need,” added Sinfield.