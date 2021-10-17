Legendary trio feature in Black History Month celebration

Three Rugby League legends feature on a special London Tube map that celebrates Black History Month.

Roy Francis, Cec Thompson and Clive Sullivan appear on the design issued by Transport for London.

When appointed by Hull in 1955, Francis, having been the first black Great Britain Rugby League international, became the first black British professional coach in any sport (he also had spells in charge of Leeds, North Sydney and Bradford.

Thompson, who gave outstanding service to both Hunslet and Workington, made his Great Britain debut in 1951 against New Zealand.

And in 1972, Sullivan, who starred for both Hull and Hull KR, became the first black Great Britain captain in any sport.

On the map, station names have been replaced with the names of 272 notable black people, while Tube lines have also been renamed to link them by common themes.

Francis and Thompson are on the Bakerloo line, which represents sport, while Sullivan is on the District Line, renamed Trailblazers.

The map was researched and designed by historian Kelly Foster and the Black Cultural Archives, which were established in 1981 to record the histories of people from across the African diaspora in British culture and history.

Arike Oke, managing director of the archives, said: “We’re delighted, as part of our 40th anniversary celebrations, to use this opportunity to share new and old stories about black history with Londoners and visitors to London.

“We hope the map will be an invitation to find out more and to explore.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan added: “It gives us all the chance to acknowledge, celebrate and learn about some of the incredible black trailblazers, artists, physicians, journalists and civil rights campaigners who have made such significant contributions to life in this country.”

