Leigh Centurions advertise new roles following Super League promotion

Leigh Centurions are looking to add to their coaching staff following promotion to Super League.

The Centurions have posted an advertisement for an additional assistant coach to work with John Duffy, as well as an additional Strength and Conditioning coach to the performance department to assist Paul Johnson.

Jay Duffy, the brother of John, is Leigh’s current assistant and will remain in the role alongside the selected candidate.

Meanwhile, off the field the club is also looking for a new media and communications person to build their profile and awareness.

It is a prompt move by the Centurions following their successful application to join the top tier.