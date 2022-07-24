Leigh Centurions keeping ‘feet firmly on the ground’ as rivals await at Summer Bash

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont isn’t taking any chances in the pursuit of promotion to Super League, and their squad have the same mentality and are keeping their feet “firmly planted on the ground” according to Adam Sidlow.

They have won 20 games on the spin in all competitions ahead of renewing their rivalry with nearest challengers Featherstone Rovers at this weekend’s Summer Bash.

But they continue to strengthen their ranks with Lachlan Lam, son of head coach Adrian, joining last week on a deal until the end of next year.

Prop Sidlow, co-captain alongside Joe Mellor this season, understands Beaumont’s approach.

He told League Express: “It’s just adding more quality each week. It can only be good for the team and the squad, to keep that competition within the squad. It’s a good thing to have, to keep you on your toes.

“You can’t (take chances) because someone can sneak up on you and stop you from getting that goal. You can’t rest on your laurels.

“We know it will boil down the semi-final and the Million Pound Game and we’re striving every week to make sure we’re prepared for that.”

Their likely opponents at the end of the year are Featherstone, who have spent big themselves and developed a strong rivalry with Leigh over the campaign

The Yorkshire side took first blood in Leigh’s only defeat of the season so far, but the Centurions won the 1895 Cup final at Tottenham in May and followed it with a league success shortly after.

It means Leigh are now strong favourites ahead of a fourth meeting at Headingley this Saturday.

Sidlow said: “We’re getting better and better each week. Lammy’s got us firing on all cylinders at the minute and we’re enjoying ourselves.

“We’ve got our feet firmly planted on the ground, but we see ourselves as a Super League side and that’s what we’re aiming for.

“If we’ve got to beat Fev to do that, I think we’ve got the quality in the side to do so.”

Their clash (kick-off 7.30pm) finishes day one of the Bash, which is started by London Broncos and Sheffield Eagles (12.30pm) before West Yorkshire derbies between Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams (3pm) and Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers (5.15pm).

Sunday sees Barrow Raiders face Widnes Vikings (1.45pm) before the other two Cumbrian clubs, Whitehaven and Workington Town, go head-to-head (4pm). Newcastle Thunder and York City Knights (6.15pm) conclude the weekend.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.