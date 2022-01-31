Leigh Centurions make loan signing from Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors youngster James McDonnell has joined Leigh Centurions on a one-month loan deal.

The 22-year-old has played three times for the Wigan first team, scoring one try, and had a loan spell last season at York City Knights.

Second-row McDonnell will now return to the Championship on a short-term deal with Leigh, reuniting with head coach Adrian Lam who left the Warriors last term.

“I have coached James for a couple of years now and he is a great young talent with a bright future,” said Lam.

“He also has a traditional bit of the back rower about him, as he is a strong defender and uncompromising.

“James runs great lines and has a real presence on the field.

“He is important to our squad, as we are a little light on back rowers and James will bring youth, energy and enthusiasm to the playing squad.”

Leigh made an impressive start to their Championship campaign by beating Whitehaven 50-4 on Sunday, and McDonnell could make his debut in their pivotal clash at promotion rivals Featherstone Rovers next Monday.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said of McDonnell’s move: “We are going to need James this season and it’s important that he is ready. Leigh provides the ideal opportunity for him to develop his game.”