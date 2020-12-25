Leigh Centurions secure Catalans winger

Leigh Centurions have completed the signing of winger Lewis Tierney.

League Express revealed this week that the speedster was seeking a move away from Catalans after several years with the club.

The Leythers have swooped to sign for the former Wigan man, with the 26-year-old returning to England after scoring 18 tries in 51 games for the Dragons.

Head coach John Duffy said: “Lewis is an outstanding signing for us, first of all he is an outstanding person and someone who I have known all of his life. He has come through the pathway at Wigan winning major trophies and kicked on to be remembered at Catalans for their Challenge Cup Final win not too long ago. He will fit straight into our growing squad and will flourish with the way we want to play. I can’t wait to see him and get going.”